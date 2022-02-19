Baramulla residents demand repair of defunct streetlights

The streetlights in Baramulla town were installed over a decade ago at a whopping cost of over Rs 1 crore.

These streetlights were installed in the old town, main market, and civil lines area of the town.

However, as time passed, these streetlights developed some snag and later the concern of its maintenance became an issue with the Power Development Department, Baramulla, and Municipal Council Baramulla.

As none of the two departments owned the responsibility of its care and maintenance, all streetlights turned defunct, pushing the town into darkness.