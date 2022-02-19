Baramulla residents demand repair of defunct streetlights

Baramulla: The residents of Baramulla town have sought immediate restoration of all streetlights defunct for the last several months.
Expressing anger against the administration, the locals said that after spending a hefty amount on the installation of streetlights, the streetlights had now turned defunct.
They said that just by spending some amount on its repair, these streetlights could have been made functional.
“These streetlights were installed after spending a huge amount. Now, all these lights are defunct as the authorities are unable to spend some money on their repair. It is an irony that the administration takes no notice of such issues which can be sorted out spending a little amount,” said Muhammad Shafi Bhat of Kanlibagh Baramulla.
The streetlights in Baramulla town were installed over a decade ago at a whopping cost of over Rs 1 crore.
These streetlights were installed in the old town, main market, and civil lines area of the town.
However, as time passed, these streetlights developed some snag and later the concern of its maintenance became an issue with the Power Development Department, Baramulla, and Municipal Council Baramulla.
As none of the two departments owned the responsibility of its care and maintenance, all streetlights turned defunct, pushing the town into darkness.
“Had any department owned the responsibility of its maintenance, the streetlights could have been made functional by spending a small amount. The administration should take note of this issue so that the state exchequer is saved from a big loss,” said Firdous Ahmad, a local.
Following the dysfunctional street lights, the entire Baramulla town is reeling under darkness.
In the absence of functional streetlights, the town residents, especially the children and elderly people, are facing immense hardships.
“It is very hard to step out from home in the evenings. The streets are often overwhelmed with stray dogs which pose a threat to life. Besides, because of the darkness on the streets, the drug addicts in dark alleys further make the life of common people miserable,” said Farooq Ahmad Bhat of old town Baramulla.