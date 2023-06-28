Baramulla residents to face penalties for water wastage

Baramulla : The Baramulla Jal Shakti department has issued stringent measures to overcome the drinking water crisis.

In this connection, the department has issued an advisory aimed to deal with the growing concern over the water scarcity and has decided to penalise the individuals or households found wasting water.

As per the advisory, the offenders will face fines of up to Rs 5000 per day, with disconnection of water connections being a potential consequence for repeat offenses.

Following the recent drinking water crisis reported from some parts of the district especially after rise in mercury, the Jal Shakti department Baramulla aims to curb water misuse, including overflowing water tanks and the misuse of potable water for non-essential purposes such as kitchen gardens, vehicle washing, floor cleaning, house exteriors, and irrigation.

The Jal Shakti department has also urged the locals to play an active role by capturing photographic evidence and sharing it via email at kmrphebla@gmail.com, while responsible citizens had been asked to lodge complaints through the JSD Baramulla Helpline Number: 9906544437.

The department has also emphasised the importance of adopting water conservation practices in everyday life which include installing valves or tank overflow alarms to prevent wastage.