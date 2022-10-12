Baramulla teacher receives Fulbright Fellowship

Srinagar: Bringing laurels to Kashmir, a government school teacher, Rameez Ahmad Sudhan, has been granted a Fulbright Fellowship by US Department of State for 2023.

He is the only fellow from Kashmir in the category and among six from India who have been selected after a rigorous application process.

Sudhan, a resident of Boniyar area of Uri in Baramulla, is presently posted in Khanpora school.

"The program will begin in January 2023 in a US University with first orientation in Washington DC. From there the cohort of two will set for ever enriching journey," Sudhan said.