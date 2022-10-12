Baramulla teacher receives Fulbright Fellowship

Srinagar: Bringing laurels to Kashmir, a government school teacher, Rameez Ahmad Sudhan, has been granted a Fulbright Fellowship by US Department of State for 2023.
He is the only fellow from Kashmir in the category and among six from India who have been selected after a rigorous application process.
Sudhan, a resident of Boniyar area of Uri in Baramulla, is presently posted in Khanpora school.
"The program will begin in January 2023 in a US University with first orientation in Washington DC. From there the cohort of two will set for ever enriching journey," Sudhan said.
Rameez has remained active in engaging the community on various levels with “his ideas, energy and enthusiasm to bring a positive and progressive change.”
"The Fulbright is a dream-like watershed moment for me to realise the goal of personal growth and professional development with the world's best," he said and attributed this success to his family and friends.
In its communication, the Fulbright Commission has congratulated Rameez for selection for a Fulbright award to the United States.
“Your grant is a reflection of your leadership and contributions to society. As a grantee, you will join the ranks of many distinguished program participants," the document reads.
The communication reads that the Fulbright alumni have become heads of state, judges, ambassadors, cabinet ministers, CEOs, and university presidents, as well as leading journalists, artists, scientists, and teachers.