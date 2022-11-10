Baramulla town plunges into darkness due to lack of power infra

Baramulla: The delay in augmentation of 50 MVA Sheeri power grid station has resulted in frequent power cuts across Baramulla town. The town is witnessing power cuts after every hour, resulting in severe inconvenience to the locals here.

The town residents are facing power crisis even when the PDD Baramulla is generating good revenue from the maximum part of the town which has the High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) installed.

A PDD official, on the basis of anonymity, said that the revenue generated by the department in the last few years has increased manifold especially in the areas where the HVDS distribution system is in place.

He said besides HVDS installed in parts of the town, it is also metered and consumers are paying electricity bills as per flat rate or as per the readings. “The revenue generated by the department has increased to a great extent. At the same time we are trying to provide hassle free power supply to the consumers so that they don’t feel any inconvenience,” he added.