Baramulla town plunges into darkness due to lack of power infra

Baramulla: The delay in augmentation of 50 MVA Sheeri power grid station has resulted in frequent power cuts across Baramulla town. The town is witnessing power cuts after every hour, resulting in severe inconvenience to the locals here.
The town residents are facing power crisis even when the PDD Baramulla is generating good revenue from the maximum part of the town which has the High Voltage Distribution System (HVDS) installed.
A PDD official, on the basis of anonymity, said that the revenue generated by the department in the last few years has increased manifold especially in the areas where the HVDS distribution system is in place.
He said besides HVDS installed in parts of the town, it is also metered and consumers are paying electricity bills as per flat rate or as per the readings. “The revenue generated by the department has increased to a great extent. At the same time we are trying to provide hassle free power supply to the consumers so that they don’t feel any inconvenience,” he added.
The HVDS project is an ambitious project aimed to improve power distribution in Kashmir and bring down the transmission losses and curb the energy theft.
Expressing strong resentment over the frequent power cuts, the locals here said that the worsening power scenario ahead of winter has raised fears of harsh days ahead especially at the peak of the winter.
“The winter is just nearing and we are facing severe power crisis,” said Muhammad Akbar, a local resident. “There seems no respite as of now as PDD authorities continue to offer an excuse of overloading,” added Akbar.
The PDD authorities said once the augmentation of the Sheeri Power grid station is completed its capacity will double and the department will be able to stick to the scheduled power supply for consumers.
Meanwhile, an official of the Sheeri Power Grid station said that the augmentation of the grid station will take some more time.
“The augmentation of the grid station is in progress. The process will be completed shortly,” said Parvaiz Ahmad, an official of the Sheeri Grid station.