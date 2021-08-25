Baramulla villagers stage protest against drinking water shortage

“Our area has been facing water scarcity for the past several years. We are forced to drink contaminated water and it has affected our health badly,” said a protesting woman.

Urging the administration to address the issue on a priority basis, the agitating protesters said that tap water scarcity was a major issue in the area which causes immense hardship to the local population. They said that the authorities need to act in time so that people of the area are not deprived of basic amenities like drinking water.

“It is painful that our village is without drinking water, which is discriminatory towards our village. We will continue our protest if our issue is not resolved,” said Farooq Ahmad Dar of Shalteng village.

An official of the Jal Shakti Department, Baramulla, who visited the spot, persuaded the agitating people to end the protest and promised that their grievance would be addressed soon.

“We will address this issue soon. A water pipeline will be connected with the Zogiyar water pipeline which will ensure drinking water for the affected village,” the official said.