Baramulla villagers stage protest over 'filthy' water supply

Sopore: The residents of Hamray village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Tuesday staged a protest against Jal Shakti department for supplying filthy water to their area for the past month.
The residents of Parra Mohalla of Hamray area assembled at main market and blocked the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway to protest against the Jal Shakti department for not providing them safe drinking water.
Blocking the road, the residents raised slogans against the department and disrupted traffic movement for an hour.
The protesters said that they were getting contaminated water supply from the water scheme and the department had failed to find out a solution, due to which they live under threat of epidemic.
Displaying a bottle of “contaminated water”, the protesting residents alleged that there were high chances of an outbreak of water-borne diseases in the area.
They said that they had taken the matter to the department many times but to avail.
Meanwhile, Police reached the spot and assured the protesters to take up the matter on urgent basis following which the protesters dispersed peacefully and the traffic movement was restored.