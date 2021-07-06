Baramulla villagers stage protest over 'filthy' water supply

Sopore: The residents of Hamray village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Tuesday staged a protest against Jal Shakti department for supplying filthy water to their area for the past month.

The residents of Parra Mohalla of Hamray area assembled at main market and blocked the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway to protest against the Jal Shakti department for not providing them safe drinking water.

Blocking the road, the residents raised slogans against the department and disrupted traffic movement for an hour.