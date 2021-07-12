Baramulla youth selected for Chevening Scholarship

Baramulla: A young technocrat from Baramulla town, Mohsin Ganaie has been selected for the highly competitive and prestigious Chevening Scholarship to study Masters in Planning and Sustainable Development from in the University of Westminster, London.
Chevening Scholarship is a UK government’s postgraduate funding scheme and it offers an annual scholarship competition for Masters programmes designed to develop international leadership and expertise.
Ganaie, 28, a resident of Sangri Colony Baramulla is a civil engineer by training and has been working in the Department of Urban Development for the past 5 years with an international development consulting firm, ‘IPE Global Ltd’.
The firm is also engaged with Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
Currently, Ganaie is working with SMC Srinagar to help them develop urban infrastructure projects.