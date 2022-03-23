Baramulla’s green cover only 49% against national average of 66

Srinagar: The green cover of Baramulla district is only 49 percent of geographical area against the national average of 66 percent.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jehlum Valley division Baramulla, Parvaiz Ahmad Wani, said the district has extended the green cover to 49 percent against the national average of 66 percent to the total geographical area.
He said the efforts were put in place by the forest department in collaboration with other departments towards achieving the 66 percent target.
“As per the national average, the green cover of the district should be 66 percent of the total geographical area. We are trying our best to achieve the target soon,” Wani told Greater Kashmir.
Referring to the latest Forest Surveys of India (FSI), he said the forest division Baramulla has been able to enhance the total green cover of the district by around 84 square kilometers.
“As per the FSI 2019 we increased the green cover area of the district by 63 square kilometers from 2017 to 2019,” he said.
He added that it was further enhanced by 22 square kilometers from 2019 to 2021. “We are hopeful to achieve the national level target,” he said.
Baramulla district has a recorded 29 percent forest area against the total geographical area. The forest department is planting trees outside the forests to enhance the green cover area in the district.
“We are also taking help from various central sponsored schemes to enhance the green cover of the district to achieve the target,” he said.
DFO Jhelum Valley division Baramulla also said that besides planting trees, they also focus on better forest protection to increase the green cover area.
“Green cover area is not only the forest, but is about general greenery. So we are planting trees to enhance the cover,” he said.
He added that they also hold annual plantation drives in collaboration with the School Education Department to enhance the green cover area of the district.