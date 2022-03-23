Baramulla’s green cover only 49% against national average of 66

Srinagar: The green cover of Baramulla district is only 49 percent of geographical area against the national average of 66 percent.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Jehlum Valley division Baramulla, Parvaiz Ahmad Wani, said the district has extended the green cover to 49 percent against the national average of 66 percent to the total geographical area.

He said the efforts were put in place by the forest department in collaboration with other departments towards achieving the 66 percent target.