Barnoi villagers in Gurez face problems due to lack of bridge

Bandipora: The residents of Barnoi village in Badipora district are facing problems due to lack of a bridge over a nallah there.
They demand construction of the bridge over the nallah so that Dawar is connected with Tulail through it.
On Monday, a team of BRO officials came to the rescue of a passenger vehicle stuck in Barnoi Nallah, a tributary of the Kishanganga river.
The officials said they pressed in men and machinery to pull the vehicle from the tributary which overflowed the temporary structure used to cross the gushing waters.
They said this time of the season, the water was level was higher this time than usual, taking the driver by surprise.
In the incident, however, the passengers and driver were rescued safely.
Meanwhile, the locals from the village said that the non-availability of the bridge at the given location was proving dangerous for the locals as well as commuters.
The locals said that their repeated pleas to the administration to construct a bridge have born no fruit.
"This road connects Tehsil Tulail with Dawar in Gurez. Every year people of Tulail face problems due to non-availability of the bridge," Aijaz Dar, a local Gurez resident said.
The locals said that they now request the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha to look into the matter as they said this could prove "dangerous anytime" if ignored.