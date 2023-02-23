Kashmir

Batch of farmers on inter-state exposure tour flagged off in Shopian

Dy. Director Agriculture Trainings, Kashmir Ganderbal and Chief Agriculture Officer Shopian, other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.
GK NEWS NETWORK

Shopian: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today flagged-off a group of 10  farmers of the district for inter- state training cum exposure tour.

It was intimated that  during the 7 day tour,  farmers will interact with scientists of Centre of Excellence for Vegetables (Indo-Isreal  project) Karnal, National Dairy Research Institute Karnal, Barley Research Institute Karnal, Agriculture University Punjab and the progressive farmers of different states.

The tour has been organised under Sub Mission on Agriculture Extension of the Centrally sponsored Scheme of Agriculture Technology and Management Agency (SAME- ATMA ) by Dy. Director Agriculture Trainings, Kashmir Ganderbal. 

While interacting with the farmers, the DC said that the objective of the exposure cum training visit  is to make the farmers aware about the latest technical know-how and modern agriculture/ progressive practices being adopted in the sector. He asked the  farmers to avail the opportunity to learn the latest technologies and practices  and adopt the same in their own farms.

He called upon them to share and disseminate the knowledge gained during the tour among the farmers back home, so they can also adopt the latest agriculture techniques to improve their farm yields and income.

This tour has been organised for promoting Millet cultivation in the UT as year 2023 has been declared as International Year of  the Millets and is a significant step towards promoting sustainable and profitable agricultural  practices among the farmers of Shopian district, said DC.

