BCI recognises CUK’s BA LLB programme

Ganderbal: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has recognised the integrated five-year B.A LLB programme of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK).

The BCI conducted a live virtual inspection of the School of Legal Studies (SLS) on 11 March, in which judges, academicians, lawyers and administrators were present. They took keen interest in physically verifying all the parameters of the department required for recognition of the programme.

The committee submitted its report to the BCI Chairman who convened a meeting of the Legal Education Committee on 11 April.