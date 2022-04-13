BCI recognises CUK’s BA LLB programme

Ganderbal: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has recognised the integrated five-year B.A LLB programme of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK).
The BCI conducted a live virtual inspection of the School of Legal Studies (SLS) on 11 March, in which judges, academicians, lawyers and administrators were present. They took keen interest in physically verifying all the parameters of the department required for recognition of the programme.
The committee submitted its report to the BCI Chairman who convened a meeting of the Legal Education Committee on 11 April.
The Committee, on the basis of the report submitted by the Inspection Team, found that the Department of Law, School of Legal Studies is fulfilling all the prescribed conditions and recommended recognition of its integrated five-year B.A LLB programme.
This decision of the Legal Education Committee was approved by the Chairman BCI and later conveyed to the department. The programme stands now recognised from 2011 to 2023.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, and Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar congratulated the Dean, School of Legal Studies, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir including the faculty members for their untiring efforts and students who are real beneficiaries of this accomplishment.
The department had applied for recognition of the five-year BA.LLB programme to the Bar Council of India, immediately after its establishment in 2011 and a BCI team had visited the department, but the team could not submit its report to the Chairman Bar Council of India.