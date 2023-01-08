BDOs to issue affidavits of applicants under ISSS in Kupwara

Kupwara: The authorities have said that the BDOs will issue affidavits of applicants under Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) in Kupwara.

In view of the newly rolled out ISSS guidelines by the Government, all the existing beneficiaries are to be sanctioned afresh, apart from the fresh cases through online mode via Jansugam portal which inter-alia mandates uploading of affidavit duly attested by Judicial Magistrate Ist Class or Executive Magistrate Ist Class to the effect that the applicant is not in receipt of pension/financial assistance from any other source or department.