BDOs to issue affidavits of applicants under ISSS in Kupwara

Kupwara: The authorities have said that the BDOs will issue affidavits of applicants under Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) in Kupwara.
In view of the newly rolled out ISSS guidelines by the Government, all the existing beneficiaries are to be sanctioned afresh, apart from the fresh cases through online mode via Jansugam portal which inter-alia mandates uploading of affidavit duly attested by Judicial Magistrate Ist Class or Executive Magistrate Ist Class to the effect that the applicant is not in receipt of pension/financial assistance from any other source or department.
Keeping in view the time constraint, huge pension case load and the greater convenience of targeted population including Old Age, Widows, Divorcees, Transgender and persons with benchmark disabilities, the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara today issued a circular wherein all the Block Development Officers who have been vested with the Executive Magistrate powers vide S.O. 568 dated 31.10.2022 by the Department of Law, (apart from Tehsildars/Naib Tehsildars) have been directed to ensure hassle free issuance of such affidavits in favour of the applicants seeking fresh or renewal of financial assistance under the ISS Scheme.