Bear, 2 cubs rescued from Tangmarg

Baramulla: The officials of the Wildlife department and Police Tuesday rescued a female bear and its two cubs in Dardpora Kunzar Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The rescued bear and its cubs are likely to be shifted to Dachigam National Park.
A Wildlife official said that locals at Dardpora Kunzar Tuesday afternoon spotted a female bear along with two cubs.
He said that the locals soon informed the Police that in turn informed the Department of Wildlife.
“A team of Police and men from the Wildlife department rushed to the spot and started rescuing the bear and its cubs. After hectic efforts, the bear and its cubs were rescued and will be now relocated to Dachigam National Park,” he said.