Bemina residents seek e-rickshaw services to interior areas

Srinagar: Inhabitants of various areas of Bemina here have demanded eco-friendly rickshaw services to the interior areas.

A delegation of locals from Bemina told Greater Kashmir that there is no public transport facility available in the interior areas of Bemina.

“We have to walk at least one kilometre to reach the main road to catch a bus. Our area has no transport facility. We request the transport department to start the e-rickshaw services in the interior areas of Bemina,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a local of Iqra Colony, Bemina.

Fayaz Ahmad, another local, said that unfortunately these new e-rickshaw services have failed to cover the interior areas of the city.