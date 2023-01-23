Bemina residents seek e-rickshaw services to interior areas

Srinagar: Inhabitants of various areas of Bemina here have demanded eco-friendly rickshaw services to the interior areas.
A delegation of locals from Bemina told Greater Kashmir that there is no public transport facility available in the interior areas of Bemina.
“We have to walk at least one kilometre to reach the main road to catch a bus. Our area has no transport facility. We request the transport department to start the e-rickshaw services in the interior areas of Bemina,” said Manzoor Ahmad, a local of Iqra Colony, Bemina.
Fayaz Ahmad, another local, said that unfortunately these new e-rickshaw services have failed to cover the interior areas of the city.
“Bemina is one of them,” he said adding, “We request the government to expand the work on this and put more e-rickshaws on interior roads of the Srinagar city.”
Commuters said that this newly started e-rickshaw concept can go a long way but if taken seriously by the government.
“This is the fastest and cheapest mode of transport to reach our homes and why wouldn’t any one choose this,” said Bashir Ahmad, a commuter.
The locals of Iqra Colony, HIG Colony, MIG Colony and others are suffering on a daily basis. They have appealed to RTO Kashmir and Transport Commissioner J&K to look into the matter.