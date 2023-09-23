BENGALURU POLICE IN KASHMIR | Arrests Kashmiri man for making false promise of marriage

Srinagar: A pose of Bengaluru Police arrested a Srinagar resident for allegedly making false promises of marriage with a woman in Bengaluru.

He has been identified as Mozif Ashraf Beigh of the Zakura area of Srinagar.

Beigh has been shifted to Bengaluru.

According to the FIR registered on September 14, she met the man in 2018 when they were both colleagues at an IT firm in Bengaluru.

The woman alleged that she was cheated into entering into a relationship by the man under the promise of marriage.

She alleged that he promised to marry her without any religious compulsions in a civil wedding and the couple began living together.

Police here said Beigh was handed over to Bengaluru Police as he was wanted there in a case registered at Hebbagodi Police under Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offenses), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 417 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 of Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022.

“He has been accused by a woman of cheating her by making a false promise of marriage and some other charges,” Police said here.