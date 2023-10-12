Beti Bachao Beti Padhao event held in Budgam

Budgam: In an effort to empower and uplift the girl students of the Schedule Tribe community, the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Budgam on Thursday organised an event under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this event was designed to raise awareness about the importance of educating and nurturing our daughters and was held at Government Model Higher Secondary School Chadoora.
The event witnessed active participation from Principal GHSS, faculty members, ZEO Chadoora, teachers and students, all coming together to support the noble cause of gender equality and female education.
A comprehensive awareness campaign was conducted to enlighten the community about the significance of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative.
Speakers emphasised the need to promote the education and overall development of girl children.
A heartwarming gesture of support was extended to the girl students of the Schedule Tribe community. Bags and hygienic kits were distributed, aiming to facilitate their education and ensure their well-being.
Speakers and community leaders shared their insights and stories to motivate the young girls and encourage them to pursue their dreams.
The DHEW Budgam believes that empowering our daughters is key to building a brighter future for our society.
Through initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao,’ they aim to break barriers and create equal opportunities for girls in education and personal growth.