Beti Bachao Beti Padhao event held in Budgam

Budgam: In an effort to empower and uplift the girl students of the Schedule Tribe community, the District Hub for Empowerment of Women (DHEW) Budgam on Thursday organised an event under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this event was designed to raise awareness about the importance of educating and nurturing our daughters and was held at Government Model Higher Secondary School Chadoora.

The event witnessed active participation from Principal GHSS, faculty members, ZEO Chadoora, teachers and students, all coming together to support the noble cause of gender equality and female education.

A comprehensive awareness campaign was conducted to enlighten the community about the significance of the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ initiative.