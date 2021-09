Srinagar: Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has cautioned power consumers in Kashmir against falling prey to phishing messages being sent by skimmers.

Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL has stated that “JKPDD consumers are getting this phishing message from skimmers. This is fake; JKPDD does not have any such customer care number. All the esteemed consumers are requested to be aware & not to respond to such messages.”