BGSBU, ICT Academy sign MOU for student training, placements

Jammu: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICT Academy for student training and placement.
The MoU will encompass students training and placement, faculty development, skill development, joint research and publications, entrepreneurship development, digital empowerment and a strong industry academia interface.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Akbar Masood said that such collaborations would help in fostering the ecosystem of professional development of students toward nurturing life-ready and job-ready graduates.