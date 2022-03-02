BGSBU organises webinar on NEP 2020

Srinagar: Media Cell, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) organised a national webinar on “National Education Policy 2020: Transforming India’s Education System.”

According to a press note , the webinar was organised with a view to get a keen insight of NEP 2020; its various aspects, changes and recommendations for the whole education system of India.

Prof Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor , BGSB university said that the new education policy, which came almost after three decades (34 years) of last education policy (NPE,1986) will be a game changer in transforming the Education system of the country.

Prof Akbar mentioned that the NEP 2020 aims to provide high quality equitable and inclusive education. It provides guidelines for the education of all so that all, regardless of their diverse learning needs and background, can be successful in developing and realising the full human potential, he said.