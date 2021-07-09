BGSBU records 100 percent placement of nursing students

Rajouri: In a landmark achievement, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University of Rajouri claimed to have recorded hundred percent placement of nursing students of the institution.
In an official statement, BGSBU administration informed that the Principal, College of Nursing, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University informed the Vice Chancellor during review meeting that the first batch of BSc Nursing programme has recorded 100 percent placement.
"The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Akbar Masood congratulated the Principal Dr. Titi Xavier and OSD nursing colleges, Suneet Gupta for the outstanding performance in having achieved 100% placements and said that this is a true testament of the commitment and academic strength of the nursing colleges." university management informed.
Prof. Akbar said that this achievement would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of the principal, faculty and students who have worked diligently to maximize the learning benefits in the continuing COVID circumstances.
“I would like to congratulate the students for their brilliant performance. I wish them very best for their new professional roles and encourage them to continue to be resilient and ready for change,” Professor Akbar added.
The first-batch pass-out students of Nursing Colleges of BGSBU have been placed in DRDO Hospital, Jammu, DRDO Hospital Srinagar, GMC Srinagar, CD Hospital Jammu, GMC Rajouri, GMC Srinagar, GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla, CD Hospital Srinagar, District Hospital Bandipora, GB Pant Hospital Srinagar, Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar and ASCONS Jammu among others.