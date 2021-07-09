BGSBU records 100 percent placement of nursing students

Rajouri: In a landmark achievement, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University of Rajouri claimed to have recorded hundred percent placement of nursing students of the institution.

In an official statement, BGSBU administration informed that the Principal, College of Nursing, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University informed the Vice Chancellor during review meeting that the first batch of BSc Nursing programme has recorded 100 percent placement.

"The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Akbar Masood congratulated the Principal Dr. Titi Xavier and OSD nursing colleges, Suneet Gupta for the outstanding performance in having achieved 100% placements and said that this is a true testament of the commitment and academic strength of the nursing colleges." university management informed.