BGSBU signs MOU with JKEDI to promote entrepreneurship

Rajouri: The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the Union Territory.

In an official statement issued by BGSB University here in Rajouri, it has been stated that this partnership will benefit all the stakeholders especially the students from diverse regions of Jammu and Kashmir. The MOU was signed by Registrar BGSB University, Mohd Ishaq, Registrar, BGSBU and Director JKEDI Anil Koul in presence of Dean Academic Affairs in BGSBU, Prof. Iqbal Parwez.

Vice Chancellor of BGSBU, Prof. Akbar Masood expressed his immense pleasure over the MoU signing with the JKEDI and emphasiSed that to promote start-up and entrepreneurial culture among the youth, the Higher Educational Institutions must work hand in hand with the National level entrepreneurial institutes.

Director, JKEDI, Anil Koul said that this collaboration will help in building an entrepreneurial mindset amongst the students and both parties will get benefitted through knowledge exchange. He said that The various schemes and policies formulated by JKEDI from time to time will benefit aspiring entrepreneurs. Earlier, Dr. Farkhanda Ana, Coordinator Start-up and Innovation Cell, BGSBU welcomed the members and praised the pivotal role JKEDI has played in promoting start-up culture in the UT of JK.