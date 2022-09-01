BGSBU students, Rajouri villagers protest over dilapidated condition of road

Rajouri: The students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University and some local villagers of Dhani Dhar and Dhanore staged a protest demonstration against government on Thursday and kept main road leading to university blocked for over an hour over the dilapidated condition of road between Rajouri town and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU).
The protesters assembled on a road near Dhani Dhar Bowli and blocked it for vehicular traffic raising slogans against Jammu and Kashmir Government and Public Works Department.
Protesters said that the main road leading to BGSB University from Rajouri town not only connects the university campus but is also the main connecting link of over half a dozen villages and it remains one of the busiest roads.
They said that work for upgradation of this road was started at least four years ago and earth cutting in some portions has been done but work has been suspended since the last couple of years.
Protesters added that the condition of this road is the worst from the last three years and it is almost impossible to drive on it. Hundreds of students, staffers of university and villagers move on the road putting their lives at risk.
Due to the protest, vehicular traffic between BGSB University as well as villagers and Rajouri town remained suspended.
Later, SHO Rajouri and AC Revenue Rajouri alongwith staff of Public Works Department reached at the spot and pacified the protesters informing them that the administration is aggressively following this project whose work is “suspended midway due to want of administrative approval.”