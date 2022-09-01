BGSBU students, Rajouri villagers protest over dilapidated condition of road

Rajouri: The students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University and some local villagers of Dhani Dhar and Dhanore staged a protest demonstration against government on Thursday and kept main road leading to university blocked for over an hour over the dilapidated condition of road between Rajouri town and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU).

The protesters assembled on a road near Dhani Dhar Bowli and blocked it for vehicular traffic raising slogans against Jammu and Kashmir Government and Public Works Department.