BGSBU to start 'Know Your Country' academic tour

Rajouri: Aimed at providing exposure to the students, the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri will send students out of Jammu and Kashmir to visit various important, historical places across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor BGSB University, Prof Akbar Masood said that this programme aims to showcase the development of the country to students and provide them with an opportunity to visit important places, educational institutions of excellence and interact with prominent personalities, thereby widening their horizon.