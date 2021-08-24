Bhaderwah’s tribal hamlet shows how to keep water bodies clean

Situated on the slope of the mighty Ashapati glacier, the hamlet is at the confluence of the Kailash and Ashapati glaciers.

The village has 30 households with a population of 270.

The main occupation of the village is farming, largely maize and rearing cattle.

The village gets adequate rain and derives its drinking water from Aalan Nullah and is distributed by pipes to each household.

Bhaderwah town is located downstream of this village.

Aalan is unique not just for its location but also for the bold step the village has taken to make itself garbage and plastic-free and keep its water resources free of pollution and waste.

“While starting this initiative, our main aim was to prevent the garbage, including human and animal waste, from entering the stream. Another problem we had in the village is that the latrines were open and the majority of residents were practicing open defecation that polluted the water bodies badly. After our initiative a decade back to construct toilets in limited resources, the Rural Development Department came forward to help us as a part of its Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and with their help we constructed soak pits and septic tanks,” says 70-year-old village elder Hashim Din Teenda.