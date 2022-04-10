Bhagwant University organises Iftaar party

Anantnag: Bhagwant University Ajmer, Rajasthan organised an Iftaar party at South Kashmir, Anantnag.
According to a press note, a delegation under the supervision of Dr Komal Assistant Director,Er Vinay Patel- Assistant Professor and Er Gulzar, Assistant Professor from University visited here and interacted different consultants of South Kashmir at Anantnag.
More than 40 consultants attended the meeting , interacted with the University delegation and put forth the suggestions for the welfare of the university.
Jeelan consultancy from Anantnag played a vital role in this whole process. The delegation make every effort to hear the queries of all patiently and promise them to deliver the best from University .