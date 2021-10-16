Bhata Dhurian encounter| Trapped group in area for around 2 months: DIG

“The security grid was following the footprints of these militant group or groups,” said DIG.

He said that the ongoing encounter in Bhata Dhurian was going on in dense forest cover and forces were conducting the operation cautiously keeping in view difficult topography.

Meanwhile, officials said that tough terrain, ridges, dense forest of pine trees were making tough the anti militancy operation in Bhata Dhurian village area of Mendhar.

As aerial surveillance of operation site continued on Saturday the army also put into use heavy weaponry to eliminate militants, hiding in dense forests.

The operation in dense forest of Bhata Dhurian started on Thursday afternoon in which exchange of fire took place in evening in which two army personnel were killed.

Since Thursday, the intermittent exchange of fire took place multiple times in the area while the operation continued.

Officials said that the hilly terrain and dense forest cover in the area were making this operation too difficult. “There is dense pine tree forest in the area where encounter is going on and it is making this operation difficult,” they added.

Besides, they said, tough terrains and forest ridges in the area were also adding to the degrees of difficulties in conducting this operation.

They added that through aerial vehicles, surveillance over encounter site was being made.