Bhimber Gali highway stretch remains closed

Rajouri: The Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway, referred to as National Highway 144-A, continued to remain closed between Bhimber Gali and Jarran Wali Gali stretch for the third day on Saturday.

Entire traffic on highway was diverted through single lane road via Mendhar.

Officials said that this step was taken due to ongoing encounter between security forces and militants along Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway in Bhata Dhurian village of Mendhar sub division of Poonch district.

They said that the encounter site was hardly a few hundred meters from the highway. “Thus in order to avoid any risk of life to civil population, the vehicular traffic on highway was suspended between Bhimber Gali to Jarran Wali Gali stretch,” they added.

Officials said that all kinds of traffic for highway towards Poonch was diverted via Mendhar link road.