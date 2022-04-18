Bid to smuggle Kashmir willow cleft foiled

Anantnag: The sleuths of the forest department last night thwarted an attempt of smuggling when they seized a truck-load of willow clefts trying to move outside at Qazigund area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district along the national highway.

An official said on a tip of a truck bearing registration number JK-08 H-8513 was stopped by the forest employees near Mir Bazar, Qazigund.

“The driver of the truck tried to dodge the sleuths but his attempt was foiled,” he said.