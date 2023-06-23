Bijbehara locality reels under water shortage

Bijbehara: A sudden shortage of piped water is causing immense hardships to the residents of New Colony Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The area has been reeling under an erratic water supply for the last 15 days. The water shortage has hit over 500 households in the area.

According to the residents, they are forced to visit neighbouring areas to fetch water and do their laundry. Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident said that over the last two weeks, they approached the concerned authorities umpteen times, but to no avail. “All our requests went unheeded”, said Ahmad.

Bashir Ahmad, another resident said that they were clueless about the sudden shortage of water.