Bijbehara locality reels under water shortage

Bijbehara: A sudden shortage of piped water is causing immense hardships to the residents of New Colony Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The area has been reeling under an erratic water supply for the last 15 days. The water shortage has hit over 500 households in the area.
According to the residents, they are forced to visit neighbouring areas to fetch water and do their laundry. Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident said that over the last two weeks, they approached the concerned authorities umpteen times, but to no avail. “All our requests went unheeded”, said Ahmad.
Bashir Ahmad, another resident said that they were clueless about the sudden shortage of water.
“We used to get a seamless water supply, but suddenly we began facing an acute shortage of water”, he said. The aggrieved residents said that due to sweltering heat conditions they had to face many difficulties.
Hakeem Zahoor Ahmad, Assistant Executive Engineer told Greater Kashmir he visited the area and found that some households faced shortage of drinking water.
“The shortage of water is partly because of dry weather conditions. Another reason being the corrosion of old pipes”, he said.
The official said that they would soon replace the pipes.
He also appealed to the residents to make judicious use of water.