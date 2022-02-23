Bilalabad, Kralpora residents without power, water supply

Srinagar: The residents of Bilalabad, Lane-1, Kralpora near Kanipora, B K Pora Wednesday sought redress of their grievances of non-availability of power and water supply, and dilapidated condition of the road.

The resident said that they wanted to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that they were facing immense hardships due to the non-availability of power and drinking water supply besides the dilapidated condition of roads.