‘Bird Watching’ event organised

Srinagar: On the occasion of celebration of ‘Iconic Week’ under ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ regarding Wetland Events, a ‘Bird watching’ event was today organized by the Department of Wildlife Protection (DWP) J&K Government, Wetlands Division Kashmir at Hokersar Wetland Reserve (RAMSAR-site).

The event was organised in technical collaboration with Wildlife Research and Conservation with an aim to raise awareness and to inculcate bird watching among Students. Before the start of the event, Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division Kashmir and Wildlife Warden, Shopian Division briefed the students about different techniques of bird watching and identification.