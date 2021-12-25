Birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee | LG remembers Vajpayee’s sharp political understanding, cross-party appeal

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday addressed a special event to commemorate the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee here at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi.
While speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor paid tributes to Bharat Ratna, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.
A true statesman, poet, writer, Atal Ji was indeed the greatest orator country has heard after Independence, said the Lt Governor.
Throwing light on Vajpayeeji’s political life, the Lt Governor said that Atal Ji has deeply enriched the Indian political space.
“The big shift in economic reform was the brainchild of Atal Ji. Despite large and difficult coalition partners, he fast-tracked several futuristic policies including Golden Quadrilateral, PMGSY, disinvestment, Telecom revolution and Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan,” the Lt Governor said.
“Through his sharp political understanding and cross-party appeal, Atal Ji significantly shaped the political discourse of his era. He even encouraged regional aspirations by accommodating smaller parties for larger national cause,” added the Lt Governor.
As the nation is celebrating 75 years of Independence, we must remember the contribution of all the great personalities who worked tirelessly for strengthening the Indian democracy, nationalism, and upliftment of the marginalised sections. “Among all the leaders, Atal Ji was a true statesman, who rose above the party lines in the larger interest” he said.
“Walking on the path shown by the great visionary leader, the government is continuously working to make development, peace, progress, and social harmony the most integral part of the narrative of Jammu and Kashmir,” the Lt Governor said.
Over the decades, many governments under pressure refrained from conducting the Pokhran test. It was because of the vision and courage of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji the world saw that India will not allow its national interests to be undermined, whether it is to develop nuclear weapons capability or missile system. By linking internal security with the economy, he sent out a stern message that if the nation is strong, it will not bow down to anyone, the Lt Governor said.
“Today, India is keeping its head high in the global arena and proving its mettle in defence due to toughest decisions taken by Atal Ji which clearly shaped the future of the country,” the LG said.
Recalling the formidable efforts of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, the Lt Governor said that it was the firm belief of Atal Ji that a progressive society could not be established in the country until people of the country are empowered. “He embodied his ideas in the spirit of collective responsibility, to provide economic, social, educational, and political rights to the marginalized people and worked tirelessly for public welfare and securing social, economic, and political justice for underprivileged and backward classes,” the Lt Governor said.
Following the ideals of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Ji established a system of fear-free, corruption-free, hunger-free public centric good governance system in the country, the Lt Governor observed.
“Atal Ji has greatly influenced the politics of post-independence India. From connecting villages with roads and building houses for the poor in the villages to bringing revolutions in various sectors, Atal Ji has his deep imprints on system-reforms taking place even today,” added the Lt Governor.
“The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for celebrating Atalji’s birth anniversary as Good Governance day”.
Bhajan Sandhaya by renowned Singer, Hariharan was one of the main highlights of the evening. Vijay Goel, former Union Minister, and prominent personalities from all walks of life attended the event.