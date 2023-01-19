BIS-JKBO Package Drinking water licensee’s meet in Srinagar

Srinagar: BIS Jammu and Kashmir Branch Office organised a Package Drinking Water Licensee’s Meet at Directorate of Industries & Commerce Kashmir Office, Srinagar.

It was attended by around 25 Manufacturers and Quality Personnel of PDW Industry of Kashmir Valley.

The program started with a welcome address by Tilak Raj, Director & Head BIS-JKBO.

Tilak Raj stated that BIS is now 100% Online. All the activities of BIS including Certification are carried out through e-BIS to make it more efficient and transparent.

BIS is doing capacity building of the Industry through organizing Capsule Courses for their Quality Personnel, Licensee’s Meet to discuss and resolve the issues of Licensees, Manak Manthans to get inputs on National Standards from the industry.