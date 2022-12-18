Bisma uses Govt schemes to make a success story in Kashmir

Srinagar: To deal with the rising rate of unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir, they are now preferring to earn self-employment. Various schemes have also been introduced at the government level, the aim of which is to provide means of self-employment to the educated youth instead of the government jobs.

Several youths in Kashmir have started their business by adopting these schemes and now are not only standing on their own feet but also providing employment to others.

Among these youths is Bisma Mushtaq of Adigam in Kokernag, who along with her two sisters and brother started a fishing business and became successful.