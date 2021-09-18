Bitten by dogs 12 days ago, Sopore man dies at home

Sopore: A 33-year-old man from Sangrampora area of Sopore, who was grievously injured in a canine attack 12 days ago succumbed at home on Saturday.

The victim Shabir Ahmad Dar, son of Ali Muhammad Dar of Sangrampora, Sopore was attacked by dogs and left seriously injured on 6 September 2021 at main chowk Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

He was referred to SMHS Srinagar from SDH Sopore soon after he was injured by the dogs and after getting proper treatment there returned home.

However, he succumbed to it on Saturday