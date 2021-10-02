BJP approaches police for FIR against former MLA

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has approached police for registering a case against former MLA Sopore and Congress leader Abdul Rashid Dar for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The party has filed an application with police station Ram Munshi Bag for registration of FIR against the two time legislator. “We are lodging an FIR over his derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister,” BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said here. “He has used derogatory remarks during a public meeting in Kupwara” The party leaders also held a protest march led by Surinder Ambardar. Altaf Thakur and Abhijeet Jasrotia spokesperson BJP were also part of the protest. “The concerned police station assured us that they to look into the matter and take proper action as per the rules,” Thakur said.