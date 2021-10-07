BJP blames ISI for killings in Kashmir

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh Thursday accused the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Pakistan’s intelligence agency, for the recent killings in Kashmir.

A statement of BJP issued here said that Chugh, who is the party observer for Jammu and Kashmir, said that the killing of two government school teachers including a woman, in Eidgah was a heinous crime committed by desperate militants trying to scuttle peace and development in Kashmir.

He said that the gunning down of a pharmacist, Makhan Lal Bindroo was also an indication that the militants had started targeting the common man which was not only shameful on their part but also an appalling act.

Blaming Pakistan's ISI for engineering such attacks to disturb peace in Kashmir, Chugh said it would only reinforce the resolve of the security forces and the common man to defeat the nefarious designs of anti-national forces.