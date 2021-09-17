BJP celebrates PM Modi’s birthday in J&K

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday organised various programmes in J&K to celebrate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A statement of BJP issued here said that the party organised a programme that was presided over by spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi.

It said that Andrabi inaugurated a photo exhibition on PM Modi’s special events.

Later addressing the audience, Andrabi said, “BJP’s popularity is the result of proper implementation of welfare and public empowerment oriented schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The statement said that later Andrabi led the BJP leadership in distributing food packets and fruit packs among the leprosy patients at Leprosy Hospital in Srinagar.

In another party function organised by Municipal Committee Akhnoor, BJP’s J&K general secretary Vibodh Gupta distributed specially-designed 20 tripod sticks among the elderly persons from the area.

Gupta said that this year, Modi had completed 20 years of public service and was leading the country towards a path of growth, development and prosperity.

Giving details about a series of programmes planned to celebrate the completion of 20 years of Modi’s service to the country as CM of Gujarat and then as the PM of India, he said that from Modi’s 71st birthday on September 17, BJP had begun ‘Sewa Aur Samarpan Abhiyan’ and Friday’s programme at Akhnoor was part of it.