BJP conducts intellectual meet in Kupwara

Kupwara: An intellectual meet was organised by Bhartiya Janta Party in district Kupwara where both political and non political youth of district kupwara showed their presence with immense zeal, a press note said.

The programme was presided by BJP leaders Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah and Party State Media Secretary Er Sahil Bashir.

The objective of the programme was to aware the young representatives of district kupwara about the highlights of the "Amrit kaal " Budget 2023 and "how" and "who" is it for.