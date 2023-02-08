BJP conducts intellectual meet in Kupwara

Kupwara: An intellectual meet was organised by Bhartiya Janta Party in district Kupwara where both political and non political youth of district kupwara showed their presence with immense zeal, a press note said.
The programme was presided by BJP leaders Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah and Party State Media Secretary Er Sahil Bashir.
The objective of the programme was to aware the young representatives of district kupwara about the highlights of the "Amrit kaal " Budget 2023 and "how" and "who" is it for.
“The rural public usually has been scapegoats in the hands of manipulators by keeping them unaware about the services and benefits government has for them. Today the main aim to conduct this awareness programme was to make the Budget reachable to every corner of district Kupwara so as to include and aware every vulnerable section of our society,”they said.
The speakers included Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah, Dar Javed an economic expert and Er Sahil Bashir Bhat ,BJP district president Kupwara Abdul Rehman Lone, Gulzar Ahmad, Basharat Mir and other BJP officer bearers were also present and were asserted to decentralise this awareness programme in different villages to aware people about the highlights of Budget 2023.