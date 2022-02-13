BJP failed to protect interests of J&K people: G A Mir

In a function organised by Reasi district president Rajesh Sadhotra, Mir said that the people wanted change as BJP failed to check price rise, growing unemployment.

“People from all sections of life were fed up with BJP’s policies against employees, traders and the poor. Congress party stands for change and people will throw out BJP in next assembly elections. Fearing defeat, the party was delaying elections,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla reminded BJP that in J&K it was Congress which initiated big infrastructure projects in all the three regions of erstwhile state.