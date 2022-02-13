BJP failed to protect interests of J&K people: G A Mir

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed to “protect interests of J&K people on all indices of governance”.
Joined by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla, Mir was addressing the gathering of party workers during Congress’ membership drive in the district.
In a function organised by Reasi district president Rajesh Sadhotra, Mir said that the people wanted change as BJP failed to check price rise, growing unemployment.
“People from all sections of life were fed up with BJP’s policies against employees, traders and the poor. Congress party stands for change and people will throw out BJP in next assembly elections. Fearing defeat, the party was delaying elections,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla reminded BJP that in J&K it was Congress which initiated big infrastructure projects in all the three regions of erstwhile state.
“It is not BJP but the tireless efforts of the Congress party that the people of the state are on the path of development and prosperity. BJP has nothing to offer to the people of Jammu and Kashmir except its divisive and diversionary mode of politics,” he said and asked the people to reject BJP and its associates.