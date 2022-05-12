BJP fully prepared to fight Assembly elections on its own: Ashok Koul

Bhadarwah: Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul on Thursday said his party is fully prepared to contest coming Assembly polls on its own.

He was talking to media persons after addressing party workers at Bhadarwah.

“BJP is always ready for elections. As Delimitation Commission has submitted its report. Now Election Commission of India (ECI) is visiting J&K and take a decision to conduct elections here. BJP is fully prepared to fight the Assembly elections on its own and form the next Government in the Union Territory (UT),"Koul, BJP General Secretary (Organisational) said.