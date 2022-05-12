BJP fully prepared to fight Assembly elections on its own: Ashok Koul
Bhadarwah: Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul on Thursday said his party is fully prepared to contest coming Assembly polls on its own.
He was talking to media persons after addressing party workers at Bhadarwah.
“BJP is always ready for elections. As Delimitation Commission has submitted its report. Now Election Commission of India (ECI) is visiting J&K and take a decision to conduct elections here. BJP is fully prepared to fight the Assembly elections on its own and form the next Government in the Union Territory (UT),"Koul, BJP General Secretary (Organisational) said.
While replying to a question regarding mass joining of political leaders and workers in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ashok Koul said that AAP cannot do anything in J&K. “ The party will get only left-outs,”he added.
Koul said that government is committed to develop all areas and Bhadarwah is on priority as it can become a great tourist destination of Jammu province.
During his tour of Chenab Valley, Koul visited Bhadarwah and held meeting with party functionaries at Dak Banglow Bhadarwah. On the occasion DDC Chairman Doda Dhananter Singh Kotwal, BJP Vice-President Shakti Parihar, Ex MLA Daleep Parihar others were also present.
Ashok Koul urged upon party functionaries to make direct contact with people to ascertain their views and seek their feedback about the welfare schemes and development projects launched by the Modi government.
He urged the BJP workers to become a “bridge of faith” between the party and the people. Koul said they must forge ties with the people based on the party’s guiding values of “service, resolve and sacrifice.”
Later, Jammu and Kashmir Panthers Party (JKNPP) District President Doda Neeraj Singh Manhas along with dozens of supporters.