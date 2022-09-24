BJP gears up for Rajouri rally

Rajouri: The BJP cadre is gearing up to make October 1 rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah a grand success. The party leadership said that this rally will be historic and will witness huge participation of people from all walks of life and from twin districts Rajouri and Poonch.

Bhartiya Janta Party district unit organised a press conference in party office on Saturday which was addressed by BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta alongwith district president Rajinder Gupta.

While speaking during this presser, BJP general secretary Vibodh Gupta said that October 1 will be a historic day in Rajouri as Union Home Minister is going to address a rally to be organised at district headquarter.