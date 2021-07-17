BJP General Secretary gives ‘election tips’ to workers in Bandipora

Bandipora: The BJP Jammu and Kashmir general secretary Ashok Koul Saturday attended workers meet in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district for some ‘election tips’ to workers so to achieve maximum voter turnout at ‘booth levels’.

Koul while talking to the reporters said that the ‘elections were most likely due in two to three months after the delimitation commission submits its final report’.

Stating that the local leader, Waseem Bari’s killing along with his father and brother last year were a ‘huge setback’ for the party in Bandipora. He said the workers were busy in efforts to carry forward the party’s mission in Bandipora and that it will be able to perform better in times to come.

He said that the party’s efforts are always in process to prepare for the elections and ‘likewise today too we have given some election tips to the workers which are visiting the booths and fielding party workers there at booths’.

The special attention, he said is being paid to reach larger people with information on schemes launched by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.