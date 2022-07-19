BJP hails police for solving grenade blast case

Rajouri: BJP on Tuesday held a press conference at its district headquarters in Rajouri hailing police efforts in solving the case of grenade blast on the house of a party leader last year.

District President of party Rajinder Gupta, Municipal council Rajouri Chairman Mohammad Arif and other party leaders were present at the press conference along with Jasbir Singh on whose house a grenade was hurled on August 12 last year in which his four years old nephew Veer Singh got killed where as Jasbir Singh alongwith his mother and three other family members had received injuries.