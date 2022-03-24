BJP holds public rally at Kupwara

Kupwara: BJP today held a public rally in Kupwara.
A press note issued by the party said large number BJP workers attended the rally and they were raising raising pro BJP and pro prime minister Narendra Modi slogans.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Organization Ashok Koul while addressing the rally highlighted the role of BJP in building Naya Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to make Jammu and Kashmir a prosperous state with boosting tourism sector and helping needy and poor people through many government schemes.
The schemes like the Awas Yojna under this scheme thousands of houses were build in Jammu and Kashmir for downtrodden people in corruption free manner.
Ashok Koul lashed out at regional political parties also and said that people in J&K have rejected NC, Congress and PDP that these parties only misused the power granted by democracy to build their assets and cheated people in the name of region and religion.
Spokesperson BJP and head policy research department BJP J&K UT said that it was the BJP who brought the first Haj flight to Kashmir during the regime of BJP under the chairmanship of late prime minister of this country Atal Bihari Vajpaye and then Civil and aviation minister Shahnawaz Hussain who came to Srinagar airport and flagged off first haj flight direct from Kashmir and BJP is committed for equitable development of all regions and sub-regions giving fair deal in development to all the communities.