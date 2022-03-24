BJP holds public rally at Kupwara

Kupwara: BJP today held a public rally in Kupwara.

A press note issued by the party said large number BJP workers attended the rally and they were raising raising pro BJP and pro prime minister Narendra Modi slogans.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Organization Ashok Koul while addressing the rally highlighted the role of BJP in building Naya Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to make Jammu and Kashmir a prosperous state with boosting tourism sector and helping needy and poor people through many government schemes.

The schemes like the Awas Yojna under this scheme thousands of houses were build in Jammu and Kashmir for downtrodden people in corruption free manner.