BJP holds ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ in Srinagar

The most notable thing in the exhibition was the Biography of our Hon'ble and beloved PM, Narendra Modi ji the most popular and dynamic Prime minister till date who has forwarded our country to a glorious pinnacle and thus India has got great name and fame among all the nations across the world. Ashok Koul in his message said “The campaign is being run to promote tree plantation and cleanliness, as well as make people aware of the need to conserve water and Blood donation camps and health check-up camps are being organised across the nation. Various programs are being organized by Bhartiya Janta Party across the country as well as in Jammu and Kashmir from 17 September to 2 October to commemorate the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi"