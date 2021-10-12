BJP Kashmir unit stages protest in city centre

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Kashmir unit leaders and workers Tuesday staged a peaceful protest demonstration in the city centre to demand safe accommodation for sarpanchs and panchs and urged the administration to look into the matter.

The BJP held a protest here at Press Enclave in Srinagar to press for their demands.

“The chaotic accommodation being provided to the panchs and sarpanchs has resulted in privacy issues and security-related problems,” the protesting BJP leaders said. “The panchs and sarpanchs are elected representatives of the people not the prisoners.”

“It is unfortunate that these people are thrown out of their personal accommodations and kept like a herd of sheep in hotel rooms,” they said and urged the divisional administration and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address the issue of these panchs and sarpanchs.