BJP leader expresses anguish over Kupwara blaze

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sajid Yousuf Shah Sunday expressed anguish over the death of two minor siblings in a tragic fire incident in Diver area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A statement of BJP issued here said that expressing condolences to the families, Shah said, “I am deeply pained to hear about the death of two minor siblings in the unfortunate blaze in Diver area of Lolab. I share the grief of the victim families and express my solidarity with them at this difficult time.” Demanding adequate compensation and rehabilitation of the household, Shah said: “I urge the district administration Kupwara to assess the damage to the victims and ensure early rehabilitation of the affected household so that the families do not suffer in this harsh winter.”