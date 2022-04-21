BJP leader, sarpanch booked in Bandipora for taking bribe

Bandipora: A BJP leader and party Sarpanch have been booked by police after they allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs one lakh for securing release of a jailed youth.

BJP high command removed the accused leader from district president post.

Police released them after thorough questioning, recovery of money and also after the accused producing the anticipatory bail.

The accused in question are the BJP's District President for Bandipora, Abdul Rehman Tikri (now shunted) and BJP Sarpanch, Mushtaq Ahmad of Darmahama Pazalpora in Bandipora, who as per the police had demanded and accepted Rs one lakh from the woman in lieu of releasing her incarcerated brother from jail.