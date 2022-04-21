BJP leader, sarpanch booked in Bandipora for taking bribe

Bandipora: A BJP leader and party Sarpanch have been booked by police after they allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs one lakh for securing release of a jailed youth.
BJP high command removed the accused leader from district president post.
Police released them after thorough questioning, recovery of money and also after the accused producing the anticipatory bail.
The accused in question are the BJP's District President for Bandipora, Abdul Rehman Tikri (now shunted) and BJP Sarpanch, Mushtaq Ahmad of Darmahama Pazalpora in Bandipora, who as per the police had demanded and accepted Rs one lakh from the woman in lieu of releasing her incarcerated brother from jail.
The police have booked the duo for cheating under a case (FIR No. 64) under Section 420 IPC.
The accused have now resorted to a s blame game against each other.
As per the accused Sarpanch, Mushtaq Ahmad, the events date back to March 27 when he had allegedly approached Tikri at the request of his in-laws to help get his one of relatives released from jail.
"On March 27, I went to Rehman Tikri to get his help to release a relative at the request of my in-laws, but he demanded Rs one lakh in return," Mushtaq said as he also circulated his video stating the same.
The Sarpanch said, "After providing Rehman Rs one lakh we waited, but when nothing happened, I requested him to return the money. But he made different excuses and also threatened me, so I stayed mute," alleged Mushtaq.
Later on, Mushtaq said his in-laws went to the police and filed a complaint and that they were called by the police a day ago. "Me and Tikri were questioned, the Rs one lakh which Tikri had taken was also recovered from him ," Mushtaq said.
He said the leader was now disowning him and stating that "I had switched parties and resorted to allegations to defame him when the truth is that I have always been associated with BJP and still am".
Abdul Rehman Tikri meanwhile alleged that it was a “'conspiracy” to defame the party in Bandipora.
"The allegations like these are old conspiracies to defame the party in Bandipora. During the time when martyred, Sheikh Waseem Bari would do things for public welfare he was accused same way," Tikri said. Tikri added, "Everything will come clean as the investigation proceeds".
Soon after the news about FIR and allegations of the bribe by the two BJP associates, the BJP's J&K UT president, Ravinder Rana late Thursday in an order terminated Tekri as the district president .