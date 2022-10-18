BJP panel to address issues of KP, reserved category employees serving in Kashmir: Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee to find a solution to the issues of Kashmiri Pandit (both PM package and non PM package) and all reserved category employees serving in Kashmir division.

Protesting employees are seeking their relocation to the Jammu division besides other demands. They are also up in arms against the government for resorting to, what they allege, “arm-twisting methods” by making biometric attendance mandatory and not releasing their salaries.