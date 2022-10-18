BJP panel to address issues of KP, reserved category employees serving in Kashmir: Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee to find a solution to the issues of Kashmiri Pandit (both PM package and non PM package) and all reserved category employees serving in Kashmir division.
Protesting employees are seeking their relocation to the Jammu division besides other demands. They are also up in arms against the government for resorting to, what they allege, “arm-twisting methods” by making biometric attendance mandatory and not releasing their salaries.
An order issued by Raina in this connection said, “With a view to arrive at a meaningful solution or way out to the issues of Kashmiri Pandits (PM package and non PM package) as well as all reserved category employees serving in Kashmir division, Bharatiya Janata Party, Jammu and Kashmir constitutes a committee.”
Raina said, “Former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh will discharge his duties as the chairman of the committee. J&K BJP general secretary Dr Devinder Kumar Manyal, spokesperson Girdhari Lal Raina (Ajay Bharti), district president KDD Chandji Bhat and Hira Lal Bhat will discharge their duties as the members of the committee.”